Photo Flash: Stars of THE LION KING, Christopher Jackson and More Take Part in Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala

Rosie's Theater Kids - the after-school performing arts program for students from NYC's public schools - celebratd its annual Fall Gala by honoring the legendary Broadway musical Disney's THE LION KING for the show's 20th anniversary on Monday night, November 6. BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below!

The evening featured a performance with cast members from The Lion King, joined by Rosie's Theater Kids. Also in attendance were Rosie O'Donnell (Rosie's Theater Kids co-founder), Lori Klinger (Artistic and Executive Director, Rosie's Theater Kids), Tony Award-winner B.D. Wong, The Lion King & Hamilton star Christopher Jackson, Broadway's beloved Julie Halston, and more.

In 2015, Rosie's Theater Kids won the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award at The White House, making them one of the top creative youth development programs in the country.

Founded in 2003 by Rosie O'Donnell and Lori Klinger, Rosie's Theater Kids is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of underserved students through the arts with both in-school and after-school programming. Its scholarship program, ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), serves students from Title 1 NYC public schools with free, conservatory-style training in musical theater from 6th through 12th grade after school at MARAVEL ARTS CENTER, RTKids' headquarters at 445 West 45th Street. The school's motto - "We're rehearsing for life" -- is evident in its ACTE II offerings from performing arts instruction, to life skills development, academic tutoring and a home-away-from-home environment. To date, Rosie's Theater Kids programs have impacted 65,000 NYC school students from grades pre-K through 12th grade, many of whom have never had the opportunity to see a Broadway show or experience the thrill of seeing live art performances.

Photo Credit: Rosalie O'Connor

