Photo Flash: Something's Coming... Get a First Look at Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, and the Cast of the Upcoming WEST SIDE STORY Film!

Something's coming! We've got a first look at the cast of the upcoming West Side Story film!

The photo was shared to the social media accounts of film production company Amblin, and features Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony, as well as the Sharks and the Jets.

Check out the photo below!

West Side Story's cast will also featured Rita Moreno (Valentina), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Brian d'Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke), and Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), alongside an ensemble of 40 Sharks and Jets.

Angels in America scribe Tony Kushner is currently working on the film's script. Joining Spielberg as producers are Kevin McCollum and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

West Side Story will debut on December 18, 2020.

The 1961 musical drama film West Side Story was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. The film is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was inspired by William Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet. It starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno, and George Chakiris. Released on October 18, 1961 through United Artists, the film became the second highest grossing film of the year in the United States and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture (as well as a special award for Robbins), becoming he record holder for the most wins for a movie musical.

