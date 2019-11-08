Photo Flash: See Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and More at the FROZEN 2 Premiere!

Filmmakers, talent and special guests celebrated Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" last night in Hollywood. "Frozen 2," stars in attendance included Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, and more!

See the photos below!

The story of Frozen 2 seeks to answer the question: why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on November 22, 2019.





