Photo Flash: See Annaleigh Ashford, Andre De Shields, John Mulaney & More at the Premiere of JOHN MULANEY & THE SACK LUNCH BUNCH
Last night was the premiere of John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch in New York City. The musical special's creator and star John Mulaney was in attendance alongside the The Sack Lunch Bunch children, guest stars David Byrne, Annaleigh Ashford, and Andre De Shields and special guests Mike Birbiglia and Nick Kroll.
See the photos below!
Emmy Award Winning Comedian John Mulaney aims to recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets. The result: John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.
"I'm John Mulaney and I am a 37 year old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Shereen Pimentel, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano. It's funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound."
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch is directed by Rhys Thomas (Documentary Now, SNL, John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid).
The special launches globally on Netflix on December 24, 2019.
Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix
Nick Kroll, John Mulaney and Mike Birbiglia
Nick Kroll and the Sack Lunch Bunch
Andre De Shiels and John Mulaney
Andre De Shields, John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch
Andre De Shields and the Sack Lunch Bunch
Jacob Laval, David Byrne and Lexi Perkel
The Sack Lunch Bunch
Andre De Shields and Lea Chang
