Photo Flash: SOMETHING ROTTEN! Opens at L.A.'s Ahmanson Theatre!

Presented by Center Theatre Group, the Los Angeles engagement of "Something Rotten!" opens Tuesday, November 21 at 8 p.m. at the Ahmanson Theatre. Performances will continue through December 31. Below, BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast in action before next week's opening!

The completely original new musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw ("The Book of Mormon," "Aladdin"), with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell.

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, "Something Rotten!" comes to Los Angeles with three principal cast members direct from Broadway: Rob McClure as Nick Bottom, Adam Pascal as Shakespeare and Josh Grisetti as Nigel Bottom. The touring cast also features Maggie Lakis as Bea, Blake Hammond as Nostradamus, Autumn Hurlbert as Portia, Scott Cote as Brother Jeremiah and Jeff Brooks as Shylock.

From the director of "Aladdin" and co-director of "The Book of Mormon" and the producer of "Rent," "Avenue Q" and "In the Heights," this hilarious new musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar Will Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world's very first musical. With the most singing, the most dancing and the most gut-busting laughs on Broadway, it's something wonderful... something for everyone... It's "Something Rotten!"



With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, "Something Rotten!" is an uproarious dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals - those dazzling creations that entertain us, inspire us and remind us that everything's better with an exclamation point!

Tickets for "Something Rotten!" are available by calling (213) 972-4400, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org or by visiting the Center Theatre Group Box Office located at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Photos by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

