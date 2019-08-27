Photo Flash: SIX Celebrates Opening Night in Boston
SIX recently celebrated opening night, take a peek inside the evening with these photos! SIX began previews on Wednesday, August 21 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA, and plays through Sunday, September 29.
Tickets on sale now: online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).
DIVORCED, BEHEADED, DIED, DIVORCED, BEHEADED, SURVIVED, for many years the six wives of Henry VIII have been reduced to a single rhyme. Now they have picked up the microphone to retell their stories, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of twenty-first century girl power.
Photo Credit: Evgenia Eliseeva
Mark Lunsford
Courtney Mack, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Andrea Macasaet, Mallory Maedke, Adrianna Hicks, Anna Uzele, Brittney Mack, and Abby Mueller
Courtney Mack, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Andrea Macasaet, Mallory Maedke, Adrianna Hicks, Anna Uzele, Brittney Mack, and Abby Mueller
Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Mallory Maedke
Roberta Duchak, Kimi Hayes, Julia Schade, Kate Foss, and Elena Bonomo
Elena Bonomo and Kate Foss
Alfredo Macias and Brittney Mack
Adrianna Hicks and Brittney Mack
Megan E. Farley and Roberta Duchak
Mallory Maedke, Megan E. Farley, and Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert