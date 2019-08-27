Photo Flash: SIX Celebrates Opening Night in Boston

SIX recently celebrated opening night, take a peek inside the evening with these photos! SIX began previews on Wednesday, August 21 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA, and plays through Sunday, September 29.

Tickets on sale now: online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).

DIVORCED, BEHEADED, DIED, DIVORCED, BEHEADED, SURVIVED, for many years the six wives of Henry VIII have been reduced to a single rhyme. Now they have picked up the microphone to retell their stories, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of twenty-first century girl power.





