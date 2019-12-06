Click Here for More Articles on Rockettes
Photo Flash: Rockettes Unveil Limited-Edition Rockettes Raspberry Frrrozen Hot Chocolate at Serendipity 3
Yesterday, Thursday, December 5, at Serendipity 3, The Radio City Rockettes unveiled the limited-edition Rockette Raspberry Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, a secret blend of 14 cocoas mixed with black raspberry sauce and topped with a mountain of whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, a Radio City candy cane stirrer and a candy holly leaf.
Take a look at photos below!
The festive dessert is available exclusively at Serendipity 3 now through the run of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which concludes on January 5, 2020.
Photo Credit: Carl Scheffel/MSG Photos
