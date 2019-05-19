Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Honored With Peabody Career Achievement Award

Yesterday evening, Mercedes-Benz was on hand to celebrate the 78th Annual Peabody Awards and present the legendary Rita Moreno with the Peabody Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes-Benz, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York in NYC.

Ronan Farrow hosted the evening, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, honoring excellence and meritorious work by radio and television stations, networks, webcasters, podcasters, producing organizations and individuals.

During her acceptance speech for the Peabody Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes-Benz, Moreno gave credit to her mother, the "sweatshop seamstress," and dedicated the award in her honor. Moreno joins the ranks of only two other individuals to achieve PEGOT status (Peabody, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) and is the first Latina to do so.

Notable attendees included: Ronan Farrow (Host, 78th Annual Peabody Awards), Rita Moreno (Recipient of the Peabody Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes-Benz), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Sarah Goldberg (Barry), Stephen Root (Barry), Mike Schur (The Good Place), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj), Ryan Murphy (Pose), Steven Canals (Pose), MJ Rodriguez (Pose), Dominique Jackson (Pose), Indya Moore (Pose), Billy Porter (Pose), Janet Mock (Pose), Our Lady J (Pose), Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), Dolores Huerta (Activist; subject of Independent Lens: DOLORES) & Katie Couric

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz





