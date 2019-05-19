Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Honored With Peabody Career Achievement Award

May. 19, 2019  

Yesterday evening, Mercedes-Benz was on hand to celebrate the 78th Annual Peabody Awards and present the legendary Rita Moreno with the Peabody Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes-Benz, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York in NYC.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Ronan Farrow hosted the evening, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, honoring excellence and meritorious work by radio and television stations, networks, webcasters, podcasters, producing organizations and individuals.

During her acceptance speech for the Peabody Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes-Benz, Moreno gave credit to her mother, the "sweatshop seamstress," and dedicated the award in her honor. Moreno joins the ranks of only two other individuals to achieve PEGOT status (Peabody, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) and is the first Latina to do so.

Notable attendees included: Ronan Farrow (Host, 78th Annual Peabody Awards), Rita Moreno (Recipient of the Peabody Career Achievement Award, presented by Mercedes-Benz), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Sarah Goldberg (Barry), Stephen Root (Barry), Mike Schur (The Good Place), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj), Ryan Murphy (Pose), Steven Canals (Pose), MJ Rodriguez (Pose), Dominique Jackson (Pose), Indya Moore (Pose), Billy Porter (Pose), Janet Mock (Pose), Our Lady J (Pose), Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), Dolores Huerta (Activist; subject of Independent Lens: DOLORES) & Katie Couric

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Anthony Carrigan
Anthony Carrigan

Anthony Carrigan
Anthony Carrigan

Billy Porter
Billy Porter

Billy Porter
Billy Porter

Billy Porter
Billy Porter

Dominique Jackson
Dominique Jackson

Dominique Jackson
Dominique Jackson

Hasan Minhaj
Hasan Minhaj

Ronan Farrow
Ronan Farrow

Indya Moore
Indya Moore

Janet Mock
Janet Mock

John Molner and Katie Couric
John Molner and Katie Couric

MJ Rodriguez
MJ Rodriguez

Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno

Photo Flash: Rita Moreno Honored With Peabody Career Achievement Award
Janet Mock, Dominique Jackson, Our Lady J, MJ Rodriguez, Alexis Martin Woodall Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Brad Simpson, Indya Moore, and Billy Porter



