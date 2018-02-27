Photo Flash: ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS Celebrate Kids Night on Broadway!

Rosie's Theater Kids, a youth theatre organization run by Rosie O'Donnell, showcased a special performance at Turnstyle (located beneath 8th Ave., between 57th and 58th Streets) on Friday, February 23 in celebration of Kids' Night on Broadway. Check out some photos of these incredible kids below!

Kids' Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. A Kids' Night on Broadway ticket includes parking discounts, activities, and more. Many Times Square area eateries offer specials for Kids' Night on Broadway ticket-holders, including free entrée meals for kids. For tickets and information go to www.KidsNight.Broadway

Participating 2018 shows included Aladdin, Anastasia, The Band's Visit, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, A Bronx Tale, Come From Away,Chicago, Farinelli and the King, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Once On This Island, The Phantom of the Opera,The Play That Goes Wrong, School of Rock, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Wicked.

Kids' Night on Broadway takes place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event, on numerous dates throughout the year.

Kids' Night on Broadway is a program of The Broadway League. It is generously presented by The New York Times and is sponsored by WABC-TV with additional support from Turnstyle and Westchester Family. Tickets will be available for purchase in early December. Fans can sign up for The Broadway Fan Club at www.KidsNight.Broadway.com to be the first to know when tickets go on sale!

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Photo credit: Henry McGee

Related Articles