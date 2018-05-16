Photo Flash: Parsons Dance Annual Gala Honors Composer Stephen Schwartz

Parsons Dance - under the Artistic Direction of David Parsons -presented their yearly gala, honoring legendary Broadway composer and multiple award-winner Stephen Schwartz, featuring two pieces specially created for the evening.

The evening also included the debut of Stranger to the Rain, a piece created by Mr. Parsons to honor Stephen Schwartz, featuring live musical accompaniment by Mr. Schwartz on piano and Broadway veteran Shoshana Bean, best known for her acclaimed turn as Elphaba in Mr. Schwartz's hit musical Wicked on Broadway.

"My deep admiration for Stephen Schwartz began almost fifteen years ago when we collaborated on a musical celebrating Hans Christen Andersen at Copenhagen's Gladsaxe Theater," says Mr. Parsons. "I then witnessed his incredible imagination and knowledge of music and lyricism. Throughout the years, I have continued to be inspired by how much he knows, how hard he works, and how nice he is."

Parsons Dance will present the previously announced company premiere of Ma Maison by Trey McIntyre, the company's signature solo and long-standing audience favorite Caught, and the debut of Mr. Parsons Microburst, created in collaboration with tabla player Avirodh Sharma.

David Parsons and Robert Battle

David Parsons and Full Company

Zoey Anderson, Justus Whitfield, Deidre Rogan, Henry Steele, Abby Silva-Gavezzoli, Eoghan Dillon, Geena Pacareu, Shawn Lesniak, David Parsons, Trey McIntyre, Linda and Gene Stocknoff

David Parsons and Stephen Schwartz

David Parsons and Trey McIntyre

