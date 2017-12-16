Photo Flash: PHANTOM Cast Members Share Yummy Treats and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, the Phantom cast gets yummy treats! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Winter Wonderettes (Regional): @theseacoastrep Saturday Intermission Pic in our antlers! #TheWinterWonderettes #WalkingwiththeWinterWonderettes #castandcrew #seacoastrep @officialbroadwayworld #sip #saturdayintermissionpic

A Christmas Carol (Regional): @americanshakespearecenter American Shakespeare Center cast members of #AChristmasCarol give us #DressingRoomRealness, backstage at the #BlackfriarsPlayhouse #Sip #saturdayintermissionpic #Dickens #LiveTheatre #BlueSteel #Cheekbones #Couture #StauntonVA #Humbug #Cratchit @visitstaunton #StrikeAPose @officialbroadwayworld

The Phantom of the Opera (Broadway): @aliewoldt #sip Thank you @backstagebite for the yummy treats!! I promise we aren't eating in costume... @quelly2000 @gmightymills @phantombway @officialbroadwayworld #saturdayintermissionpic #yum #poto #broadway #backstage #cantwaittoeatthese

Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay Dorothy found some ruby red glasses SIP #wizardofozLOT #wizardofoz #Glinda #Dorothy #Ozian #rubyredslippers

A Christmas Carol (Regional): @awktopher A waltz in time. #backstage #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #ghostofchristmaspresent #blackfriarstheatre #americanshakespearecenter #ghostofchristmaspast #broadwayworld #asccarol #christmascarol #shakespeare #charlesdickens #ilovemyjob #waltz #backstage #intermission #ghostlove #spiritofchristmas #merrychristmas #happyholidays #saturdaymatinee #twoshowday #twodoshay @officialbroadwayworld

Over the River and Through the Woods (Regional): @danielpippert #SIP rewind! So glad the Andrew Sisters got to stank face it up this Christmas!! #saturdayintermissionpic @broadwayworld

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @dalton_bolton Count em! 3rd #SIP #thewizardofoz #thelot #lowerossingtontheatre #saturdayintermissionpic #actorlife





Related Articles