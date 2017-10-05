Photo Flash: Leslie Odom Jr, Josh Gad & More in MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Character Posters

Oct. 5, 2017  

Everyone has something to hide. Every one of them is a suspect! 20th Century FOX has revealed new character posters for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. Get a closer look at all of the suspects aboard! From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, "Murder on the Orient Express" tells the tale of strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect and clues are everywhere. Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Leslie Odom Jr. (HAMILTON) and Josh Gad (FROZEN, BOOK OF MORMON).

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, "Murder on the Orient Express" tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

When everyone is a suspect, clues are everywhere. Make sure to look for NEW clues hidden within the character posters. Visit CluesAreEverywhere.com to uncover more clues and learn about the suspects aboard the Orient Express.

