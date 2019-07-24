Photo Flash: Lesli Margherita, Ali Ewoldt, Lenny Wolpe And More Star In GUYS AND DOLLS At Broadway At Music Circus

The 2019 Broadway At Music Circus season continues with a new production of the multiple Tony Award-winning musical theatre classic Guys and Dolls, running Tuesday, July 23 through Sunday, July 28 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion in Sacramento.

The production stars Broadway favorites Lesli Margherita (Miss Adelaide), Ali Ewoldt (Sarah Brown), and Lenny Wolpe (Arvide Abernathy).

See photos from the production below!

A high-rolling gambler attempts to woo a strait-laced missionary in this audience favorite romantic comedy. Set in the 1940s in New York City's unsavory Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, gangsters, gamblers and showgirls go for broke in the game of love and marriage. Guys and Dolls is considered by many to be the quintessential musical comedy, with an infectious score by Frank Loesser that includes "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat."

Tickets for Guys and Dolls start at $45, and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at BroadwaySacramento.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento. Evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday, July 23 - 27, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, July 25 and Saturday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 28 at 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit BroadwaySacramento.com.

Photo Credit: Kevin Graft.



The company of GUYS AND DOLLS



Lesli Margherita



Jerry Gallagher, Carlos Lopez



Lesli Margherita



Edward Watts, Ali Ewoldt



Edward Watts, Ali Ewoldt



Lenny Wolpe



Jennifer Smith



Michael Paternostro



Carlos Lopez



Evan Harrington



Jerry Gallagher



Lesli Margherita



Edward Watts



Ali Ewoldt



Edward Watts, Ali Ewoldt and the company of GUYS AND DOLLS



Evan Harrington and Ron Wisniski



Jeff Skowron