Photo Flash: Lebo M Helps THE LION KING Celebrate 20 Years in the West End
The Lion King celebrated 20 years in London's West End on Saturday, October 19.
Legendary South African composer Lebo M treated the audience to an incredible extra performance featuring the Drakensberg Boys Choir.
Check out the photos below!
Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly rises from the stage. This is The Lion King. A spectacular visual feast, this adaptation of Disney's much-loved film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with glorious colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. At its heart is the powerful and moving story of Simba, and his epic journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.
Photo Credit: David Parry/PA Wire
Lebo M, South African Drakensberg Boys' Choir
