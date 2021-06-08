Photos: Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Alec Baldwin and More Take the Stage at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala!

Click Here for More Articles on ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company alumna and friend Jane Krakowski (Tony Award nominee, She Loves Me; Tony Award winner, Nine) took the stage at the 2021 Gala celebrating the long-awaited return to live theatre. This year's special hybrid event "Curtain Up, Light the Lights!" took place in Central Park.

All proceeds from the 2021 Gala benefit Roundabout Theatre Company's myriad programs happening during the shutdown, safety protocols when theater opens again, and support for hundreds of artists and technicians who are eagerly awaiting the return to work.

Check out photos from inside the big night below!