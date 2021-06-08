Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY
Click Here for More Articles on ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY

Photos: Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Alec Baldwin and More Take the Stage at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala!

"Curtain Up, Light the Lights!" was held last night in Central Park.

Jun. 8, 2021  

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company alumna and friend Jane Krakowski (Tony Award nominee, She Loves Me; Tony Award winner, Nine) took the stage at the 2021 Gala celebrating the long-awaited return to live theatre. This year's special hybrid event "Curtain Up, Light the Lights!" took place in Central Park.

All proceeds from the 2021 Gala benefit Roundabout Theatre Company's myriad programs happening during the shutdown, safety protocols when theater opens again, and support for hundreds of artists and technicians who are eagerly awaiting the return to work.

Check out photos from inside the big night below!

Photo Credit: Yumi Matsuo

Photos: Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Alec Baldwin and More Take the Stage at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala!
Vanessa Williams (Roundabout Board Member) & auctioneer Pat Tully

Photos: Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Alec Baldwin and More Take the Stage at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala!
Tina Fey

Photos: Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Alec Baldwin and More Take the Stage at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala!
Jane Krakowski

Photos: Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Alec Baldwin and More Take the Stage at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala!
Adrienne Warren and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Alec Baldwin and More Take the Stage at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala!
Alec Baldwin and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Alec Baldwin and More Take the Stage at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala!
Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Alec Baldwin and More Take the Stage at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala!
Tutuss Burgess and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Alec Baldwin and More Take the Stage at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala!
Jane Krakowski

Photos: Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Alec Baldwin and More Take the Stage at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala!
Vanessa Williams (Roundabout Board Member)

Photos: Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Alec Baldwin and More Take the Stage at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala!
Todd Haimes (Artistic Director/CEO, far left), Alec Baldwin & auctioneer Pat Tully


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You