Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal with Phylicia Rashad and More for HEAD OF PASSES at the Taper

Rehearsals are underway for Center Theatre Group's production of "Head of Passes" by Academy Award winner and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, and BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company below!

Directed by Tina Landau, "Head of Passes" begins previews Wednesday, September 13, opens Sunday, September 24 and continues through October 22, 2017, at the Mark Taper Forum. The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Alana Arenas, Francois Battiste, Kyle Beltran, J. Bernard Calloway, James Carpenter, John Earl Jelks, Phylicia Rashad and Jacqueline Williams.

Family and friends are gathering to celebrate Shelah's (portrayed by Rashad) birthday under the leaky roof of her home at the mouth of the Mississippi River. But an unwanted birthday party and unrelenting rains are only the first challenges in this contemporary parable inspired by the Book of Job in which unexpected events turn the reunion into the ultimate test of faith and love. As her world seems to collapse around her, Shelah must fight to survive the rising flood of life's greatest challenges in this poetic and piercing new play.

The creative team for "Head of Passes" includes scenic design by G.W. Mercier, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen. The production stage manager is David S. Franklin.