Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl

Into The Woods officially opened at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, July 26, for its three-performance run which ends today, July 28.

The star-studded cast features Skylar Astin as the Baker; Sierra Boggess as Cinderella; Chris Carmack as Rapunzel's Prince; Anthony Crivello as the Mysterious Man; Sutton Foster as the Baker's wife;Tamyra Gray as Granny and Cinderella's Mother;Edward Hibbert as the Narrator; Gaten Matarazzo as Jack; Edelyn Okano as Cinderella's Stepmother; Patina Miller as the Witch; Cheyenne Jackson as Cinderella's Prince and the Wolf; Hailey Kilgore as Rapunzel; Rebecca Spencer as Jack's Mother; and Shanice Williams as Little Red Riding Hood.

The darkly humorous and hauntingly beautiful masterpiece, with book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, is the 20th annual fully staged summer Broadway musical produced by the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl. Into the Woods is directed and choreographed by Tony® nominee Robert Longbottom and conducted by Kevin Stites, who will also serve as musical director.

