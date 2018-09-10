Photo Flash: Inside Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, and John Legend's Emmy Wins

Last night three Broadway favorites Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, and John Legend made history as they achieved EGOT status with their Emmy wins for Jesus Christ Superstar. Get a look at the legendary winners below!

NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert won five Emmys during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

The production won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Television Academy

