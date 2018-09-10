Photo Flash: Inside Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, and John Legend's Emmy Wins

Sep. 10, 2018  

Last night three Broadway favorites Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, and John Legend made history as they achieved EGOT status with their Emmy wins for Jesus Christ Superstar. Get a look at the legendary winners below!

NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert won five Emmys during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

The production won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Television Academy

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Cleveland Musical Theatre's World Premiere Of Revised JANE EYRE
  • Cast And Dates Announced For 13th Touring Season of JERSEY BOYS
  • Photo Flash: Liz Callaway Performs 'Journey to the Past' With Christy Altomare at ANASTASIA Curtain Call
  • Photo Flash: Celia Keenan-Bolger, Alex Newell and More Pay A Visit to GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER
  • Kathleen Chalfant and More Join Star-Studded TWELVE ANGRY MEN Reading; Cady Huffman Directs
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look at JERSEY BOYS at Ogunquit Playhouse

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       