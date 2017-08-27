Photo Flash: In Rehearsals for BETWEEN THE LINES Starring Arielle Jacobs and Curt Hansen at Kansas City Rep

Kansas City Repertory Theatre will open its 2017/18 season with BETWEEN THE LINES, a new musical based on the best-selling book by New York Times bestselling authors Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha Van Leer that features music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, book by Timothy Allen McDonald and be directed by Tony Award-nominated director Jeff Calhoun.

Check out photos from rehearsals below!

BETWEEN THE LINES will be produced by Kansas City Repertory Theatre by special arrangement with Tony Award-winning Producer Daryl Roth who has shepherded this project since its inception. It runs September 8 through October 1, 2017, at Spencer Theatre on the UMKC campus. The cast features Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In the Heights, Wicked) as the high school protagonist, Delilah, and Curt Hansen (Hairspray, Wicked, Next to Normal) as Prince Oliver.

What happens when the line between fiction and fantasy becomes blurred with reality? When the handsome hero in her favorite book literally starts speaking to her, seventeen-year-old Delilah thinks she has found the perfect escape from the challenges of her life. Is it possible to live the story you want, if it's not the story you're in? Filled with romance, adventure, and humor, BETWEEN THE LINES, also explores another popular theme in a teen's life - what happens when happily ever after, isn't?

Photo credit: Kansas City Rep

