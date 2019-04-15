Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the World Premiere of AUGUST RUSH

Apr. 15, 2019  

Chicago audiences will be the first to see the world premiere of August Rush: The Musical a never-before-seen musical based on the original Oscar-nominated Warner Bros film about a musically gifted orphan and the search for his birth parents.

Get a sneak peek with some rehearsal photos below!

For the first time since launching its own Broadway Series in 2011, Aurora's Paramount Theatre is presenting a world premiere musical. John Doyle, the internationally acclaimed director who earned a Tony Award for Sweeney Todd and also staged the Broadway revival of The Color Purple starring Jennifer Hudson, helms Paramount's production, running April 24-June 2, 2019. Press opening is Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m.

Photo Credit: Justin Hoch



