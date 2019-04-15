Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the World Premiere of AUGUST RUSH
Chicago audiences will be the first to see the world premiere of August Rush: The Musical a never-before-seen musical based on the original Oscar-nominated Warner Bros film about a musically gifted orphan and the search for his birth parents.
Get a sneak peek with some rehearsal photos below!
For the first time since launching its own Broadway Series in 2011, Aurora's Paramount Theatre is presenting a world premiere musical. John Doyle, the internationally acclaimed director who earned a Tony Award for Sweeney Todd and also staged the Broadway revival of The Color Purple starring Jennifer Hudson, helms Paramount's production, running April 24-June 2, 2019. Press opening is Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m.
Photo Credit: Justin Hoch
August Rush: The Musical company shot: (front row, from left) Jessie Linden, Marta Bagratuni, Jack McCarthy, Katrina Yaukey, Ginna Doyle, (back row, from left) Brad Giovanine, Alex Bender, Matt Deitchman, John Hickok, Huxley Westemeier, Leenya Rideout, Troy Valjean Rucker, Doug Smith, Lizzie Hagstedt, Sydney Shepherd and George Abud