Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the Cast of Alliance Theatre's BECOMING NANCY
Rehearsals are underway for The Alliance Theatre's upcoming world premiere musical, BECOMING NANCY. Get a peek inside the rehearsal room!
Based on the best-selling British novel by Terry Ronald, this new musical is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray), with a book by Elliot Davis (Peter Pan, Loserville), and a score by the songwriting team of George Stiles (Music) and Anthony Drewe (Lyrics) (Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Honk!). BECOMING NANCY will open the Alliance Theatre's 51st season on its newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage, September 6 - October 6, 2019. Opening Night is Wednesday, September 18.
BECOMING NANCY features Zachary Sayle as David Starr, Matt Hetherington as Eddie Starr, Sally Ann Triplett as Kath Starr, Jessica Vosk as Aunt Val, Stephen Ashfield as Hamish McClarnon, Jake Boyd as Maxie Boswell, and Jasmine Rogers as Francis Bassey, and also features Chelsey Lynn Alfredo, Lizzie Bea, Seth Clayton, Nico DeJesus, Evan Duff, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Jason Goldston, Talya Groves, Caleb Jenson, Nicole Medoro, Gary Milner, Liz Pearce, Luana Psaros, Ricky Schroeder, Tally Sessions, and Paul Schwensen.
All tickets for the Alliance Theatre's 2019/20 season are on sale starting today! Patrons my purchase tickets by visiting the Alliance Theatre's website www.alliancetheatre.org/season or by calling the box office at 404.733.5000.
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
