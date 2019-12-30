Photo Flash: Hillary Clinton Stops By FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish got a special guest this weekend when Hillary Clinton stopped by!
Check out photos of Clinton with Joel Grey, Producer Jana Robbins, and the cast, below!
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish is the winner of the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical Revival; the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical Revival; a New York Drama Critics' Circle Award Special Citation; and star Steven Skybell was the winner of the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Lead Actor.
Directed by Academy Award-and-Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish cast includes: Lucille Lortel Award-winner Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award-nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Joanne Borts as Sheyndl, Michael Einav as Ensemble; Lisa Fishman Bobe Tsatyl, Kirk Geritano as Avrom; Abby Goldfarb as Female Swing; Samantha Hahn as Beylke; Cameron Johnson as Fyedka;John Giesige as Male Swing/Dance Captain; Ben Liebert as Motl Kamzoyl; Moshe Lobel as Understudy; Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl; Evan Mayer as Sasha; Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave; Raquel Nobile as Shprintze; Jonathan Quigley as Ensemble; Nick Raynor as Yosl; Bruce Sabathas Leyzer- Volf; Kayleen Seidl as Ensemble; Drew Seigla as Perchik; Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov; Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore; James Monroe Števko as Mendl; Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fiddler; Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy; Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe and Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl.
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
Hillary Clinton and Producer Jana Robbins
Hillary Clinton and the cast of Fiddler on the Roof
