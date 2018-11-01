Photo Flash: Harriet Harris, Erin Mackey, Ed Dixon And More In THE RIVALS At Bristol Riverside Theatre

BroadwayWorld has a first look at photos of the world premiere of the new musical comedy The Rivals at Bristol Riverside Theatre. Based on the famously funny farce about Mrs. Malaprop, The Rivals features book and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Peter Kellogg (Anna Karenina), and music by two-time Richard Rodgers Award-winner Stephen Weiner (The Honeymooners).

The all-star cast features Tony Award-winner Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Mrs. Malaprop, Drama Desk Award winner Ed Dixon (Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose) as Sir Anthony Absolute, Erin Mackey (Wicked) as Lydia Languish, Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Captain Jack Absolute, Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music, 2017 National Tour) as Julia Melville, Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland) as Squire Bob Acres, John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady) as Sir Lucius McTrigger,Emma Stratton (Prince of Broadway) as Lucy, Joe Veale as Thomas, and Jim Weitzer (Phantom of the Opera) as Faulkland. The production is directed by Eric Tucker (Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility) and choreographed by Jason A. Sparks (Hello, Dolly!).

Featuring glorious music and witty repartee, The Rivals follows the travails of Lydia Languish, a young lady in possession of a large fortune, who will lose two-thirds of that fortune if she marries without the consent of her guardian, Mrs. Malaprop. But, who needs money when you're in love? As Mrs. Malaprop would say, "It's a musical to delight the heart and tackle the funny bone."

The Rivals features musical direction by Steve Marzullo (Once On This Island, Mamma Mia!), orchestration by Bruce Coughlin (War Paint, Dolly Parton's 9 To 5), and a design team of BRT all-stars including Jason Simms (scenic design), Lisa Zinni (costume design), Joe Doran (lighting design), and Bradlee Ward (sound design). The orchestra will feature Philadelphia's premiere string quartet, Elegance String Quartet.

The production at Bristol Riverside Theatre is being produced in association with Joe Davis and Amy E. Gewirtz, who are developing the show for a future Broadway run.

Since 1986, BRT has continued to bring critically acclaimed professional theatre to Bucks County. The theatre is the recipient of over 71 Barrymore Award nominations for Excellence in Theatre, given annually by Theatre Philadelphia. Under the direction of Artistic Director Keith Baker, Founding Director Susan D. Atkinson, and Managing Director Kevin Maroney, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community. In addition to its Mainstage productions, BRT offers four concerts including the holiday tradition An American Christmas Songbook, the new play development series America Rising, and the summer theater arts camp ArtRageous. For information, visit www.brtstage.org

Performances of The Rivals run Tuesday through Sunday until November 18. Tickets start at $46, with discounts for students, groups and military personnel. Tickets are available by visiting brtstage.org or calling the BRT Box Office at 215-785-0100. Bristol Riverside Theatre is located at 120 Radcliffe Street in Bristol, PA.

