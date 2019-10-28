Photo Flash: Get a First Look at HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
Disney+ has released first look photos for its upcoming scripted series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"
See the photos below!
The 10-episode series picks up nearly 15 years after the original movie aired at the real-life location where it all began: East High. It follows a group of students as they countdown to the opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical." Showmances blossom; friendships are tested while new ones are made; rivalries flare and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only a high school drama club can provide.
Brand-new songs and acoustic "rehearsal room" reinterpretations of songs from the original "High School Musical" provide the soundtrack for an unlikely group of theater kids who learn "we're all in this together" when it comes to pulling off an against-all-odds opening night.
The multitalented cast includes Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo ("Bizaardvark"), Kate Reinders ("Modern Family," Broadway's "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"), Sofia Wylie ("Andi Mack"), Matt Cornett ("Bella and the Bulldogs"), Dara Reneé ("Freaky Friday"), Julia Lester ("Mom"), Frankie Rodriguez ("Modern Family"), Larry Saperstein ("Fan Girl"), and Mark St. Cyr ("Doomsday").
The series premieres on November 12 on Disney+.
Photo Credit: Disney +
Dara Renee, Olivia Rodrigo
Frankie A. Rodriguez, Sofia Wylie, Lauryn Carino
Larry Saperstein, Joshua Bassett
Joshua Bassett
Matt Cornett
Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester
Frankie A. Rodriguez
Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett,
Frankie A. Rodriguez, Kate Reinders
Sofia Wylie
