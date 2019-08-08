Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Ben Platt in THE POLITICIAN on Netflix

Aug. 8, 2019  

Netflix has released the first look images of its new original series, The Politician, from Ryan Murphy.

Season one series regulars include Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett.

See a first look at the cast below!

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States. But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School.

To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.

Full of dark comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy's The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician.

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Ben Platt in THE POLITICIAN on Netflix
Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Ben Platt in THE POLITICIAN on Netflix
Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, and Kyle Eastman

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Ben Platt in THE POLITICIAN on Netflix
David Corenswet and Ben Platt

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Ben Platt in THE POLITICIAN on Netflix
Lucy Boynton

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Ben Platt in THE POLITICIAN on Netflix
Jessica Lange, Ben Platt, and Zoey Deutch

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Ben Platt in THE POLITICIAN on Netflix
Ben Platt

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Ben Platt in THE POLITICIAN on Netflix
Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer, and Laura Dreyfuss

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Ben Platt in THE POLITICIAN on Netflix
Rahne Jones and Lucy Boynton

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Ben Platt in THE POLITICIAN on Netflix
Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • ABC Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE With Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and More
  • Ruby Rakos, Max Von Essen, Lesli Margherita, and More Will Lead CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Photo Flash: Original Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Assembles To Send Off Jennifer Laura Thompson And Michael Park
  • SIX To Hit The High Seas On Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Cast Announced For 50th Anniversary Tour Of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
  • Mandy Patinkin to Launch 30 City Tour This Fall

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup