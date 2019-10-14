Photo Flash: Get A First Look At The Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Prague

A new non-replica production of WICKED is now on stage in Prague. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production, which began performances last month.

The cast features Markéta Pešková, Elis Ochman, and Kateřina Herčíková as Elphaba; Natálie Grossová and Nikola Ďuricová as Glinda, Petr Ryšavý and Tomáš Vaněk as Fiyero, Monika Sommerová and Felicita V. Prokesova as Nessarose, Lukáš Randák and Jan Franc as Boq, Světlana Nálepková and Barbora Rajnišová as Madame Morrible, Marian Vojtko and Josef Štágr as The Wizard, Petr Matuszek and Jindřich Nováček as Dr. Dillamond.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."