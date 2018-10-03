Photo Flash: Get A First Look At The European Premiere of ANASTASIA in Madrid

ANASTASIA
Oct. 3, 2018  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the highly anticipated Spanish production of ANASTASIA, which opens tonight at Teatro Coliseum in Madrid. Check the photos of the production below!

This production has a stellar cast including Jana Gómez (Anya), Íñigo Etayo (Dimitri), Carlos Salgado (Gleb), Silvia Luchetti (Countess Lily), Javier Navares (Vlad) and Àngels Jiménez (Dowager Empress).

Inspired by the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Pictures, Anastasia is a romantic, adventure-filled musical that takes audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, all set to a lush score from the Tony Award®-winning team of Terrence McNally (book), Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Darko Tresnjak, a Tony Award winner for Best Direction of a Musical for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, helms the production.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Photos by Javier Naval

ANASTASIA Madrid Cast

Carlos Salgado

Jana Gomez adn Iñigo Etayo

Jana Gomez

Jana Gomez

Jana Gomez

Javier Navares, Jana Gomez and Iñigo Etayo

Iñigo Etayo, Ángels Jiménez and Jana Gomez

Javier Navares and Silvia Luchetti

Jana Gomez

