Photo Flash: First National Tour of Bartlett Sher's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Launches In Syracuse

The North American tour of the Tony Award - nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof in underway. A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony-Award winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

See the opening night celebration below!

The cast is led by Israeli film and TV star, Yehezkel Lazarov who will take on the lead role of Tevye in this production of Fiddler on the Roof. The cast will also feature Maite Uzal as Golde, Jonathan Von Mering as Lazar Wolf, Carol Beaugard as Yente, Mel Weyn as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Natalie Powers as Chava, Danielle Allen as Sphintze, Emerson Glick as Bielke, Jesse Weil as Motel, Ryne Nardecchia as Perchick, Joshua Logan Alexander as Fyedka and Jeffrey Brooks as Constable. The ensemble includes Danny Arnold, Eric Berey, Nicholas Berke, Eloise Deluca, Derek Ege, David Ferguson, Olivia Gjurich, Michael Hegarty, Allegra Herman, Paul Morland, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy, Jacob Nahor, Jack O'Brien, Maxwell Parr Perkins, Leah Platt, Lynda Senisi, Nick Siccone, Brian Silver, and Britte Steele.

Performances will begin October 17 in Syracuse, New York at Landmark Theatre and the tour will have its official opening in Philadelphia, PA at the Kimmel Center. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in its first year on tour, including Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, Austin, TX at Bass Concert Hall, and Los Angeles, CA at The Pantages.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964 and featured choreography by Jerome Robbins, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You