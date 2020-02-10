Photo Flash: First Look at the Regional Premiere of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Drury Lane Theatre
Drury Lane Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of the beautifully captivating Gershwin musical An American in Paris.
Leading the cast are Josh Drake as American GI Jerry Mulligan and Leigh-Ann Esty as Lise Dassin. Drake can currently be seen on Broadway in Disney's Aladdin, and Esty returns to An American in Paris after playing the role of Lise on the show's national tour. This Tony Award-winning musical features music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin with book by Craig Lucas and is directed and choreographed by Lynne Kurdziel-Formato.
The cast of An American in Paris includes Josh Drake (Jerry Mulligan), Leigh-Ann Esty (Lise Dassin), Skyler Adams (Adam Hochberg), Will Skrip (Henri Baurel), Erica Evans (Milo Davenport), and Caron Buinis (Madame Baurel). The ensemble includes Terrell Armstrong, McKinley Carter (March 18-29), Tony Carter, Alejandro Fonseca, Neil Friedman, Cory Goodrich (through March 15), Allyson Graves, Austin Ryan Hunt, Andrew MacNaughton, Francesca Mancusco, Trevor McChristian, Mandy Modic, Jarais Musgrove, Emily Ramirez, Emily Rohm, Casey Sanders, Sawyer Smith, Drew Tanabe, Ariel Etana Triunfo, and Sarah VanBindsbergen.
The creative team includes Chris Sargent (Music Director), Kevin Depinet (Scenic Designer), Karl Green (Costume Designer), Lee Fiskness (Lighting Designer), Ray Nardelli (Sound Designer), Kevan Loney (Projection Designer), Cassy Schillo (Properties Designer), and Joseph Pindelski (Dramaturg).
A tale inspired by hope and possibility, An American in Paris brings breathtaking moments of dance and song to the musical stage. Jive along with Jerry Mulligan, an American GI doing his best to make it as a painter in the bustling city of Paris following the end of World War II. The storied streets of the City of Lights become the dancefloor to a ravishing and passionate voyage into art, friendship, and love in the aftermath of the war. Based on the Academy Award-winning film, this Grammy Award nominee also won four Tony Awards for its heart and dedication. It will have you leaping to your feet and dancing along from the very first number.
An American in Paris runs through March 29, 2020, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.
Photo Credit: Brett Beiner Photography
The Cast of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
Josh Drake and The Cast of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
Erica Evans, Will Skrip, Leigh-Ann Esty
Josh Drake and Erica Evans with the cast of An American In Paris
