Photo Flash: First Look at the First National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN
The first national tour of Dear Evan Hansen has officially hit the road. Check out Ben Levi Ross, Jessica Phillips and the whole tour family in action below!
Stage and TV star Jessica Phillips plays 'Heidi Hansen', Tony Award-nominee Christiane Noll plays 'Cynthia Murphy', and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar plays 'Larry Murphy.' Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as 'Jared Kleinman' and Phoebe Koyabe as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company. They join the previously announced Ben Levi Ross in the title role.
The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ciara Alyse Harris, John Hemphill, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Ben Levi Ross and Jessica Phillips
Ben Levi Ross and the Company of the First North American Tour of Dear Evan Hansen.
Christiane Noll and Jessica Phillips
Ben Levi Ross, Aaron Lazar, Christiane Noll and Maggie McKenna
The Company of the First North American Tour of Dear Evan Hansen.