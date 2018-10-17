Photo Flash: First Look at the First National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

The first national tour of Dear Evan Hansen has officially hit the road. Check out Ben Levi Ross, Jessica Phillips and the whole tour family in action below!

Stage and TV star Jessica Phillips plays 'Heidi Hansen', Tony Award-nominee Christiane Noll plays 'Cynthia Murphy', and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar plays 'Larry Murphy.' Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as 'Jared Kleinman' and Phoebe Koyabe as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company. They join the previously announced Ben Levi Ross in the title role.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ciara Alyse Harris, John Hemphill, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries.

For ticketing information, please go to www.dearevanhansen.com.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

