Photo Flash: First Look at Signature Theatre's JESUS HOPPED THE A TRAIN

Signature Theatre presents Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, by Pulitzer Prize-winner Stephen Adly Guirgisand directed by Obie Award-winner Mark Brokaw. This is the first NYC production of this play since its debut in 2000, when The New York Times' Ben Brantley called the play "written in fire," and wrote that "plays of this ilk automatically raise the body -- and mind -- temperature of New York theatre."

Guirgis is Signature's current Residency One playwright. Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train is the first of three plays Signature will produce over the coming year. Our Lady of 121st Street, directed by Anne Kauffman, will be presented in the spring of 2018, with a new play to follow during the 2018-19 Season. All three productions are available for purchase with a 2017-18 Season subscription.

The cast includes Erick Betancourt (Julius Caesar), Emmy Award-winner Reg E. Cathey ("House of Cards"), Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Ricardo Chavira ("Desperate Housewives"), Stephanie DiMaggio (A Confederacy of Dunces), Victor Rasuk ("How to Make It in America").

In Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, Angel Cruz is a 30-year-old bicycle messenger awaiting trial for the death of the leader of a religious cult. Inside Rikers Island, a terrified Angel is befriended by a charismatic serial killer named Lucius Jenkins. Lucius has found God and been born again, and now, Angel's life and the course of his trial will be changed forever.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

