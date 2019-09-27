Photo Flash: First Look at SCOTLAND, PA Sizzling Off-Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on SCOTLAND, PA

Get a first look at Roundabout's new musical Scotland, PA!

SCOTLAND, PA opens Off-Broadway on Wednesday, October 23.

The cast includes Jeb Brown, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Lacretta, Megan Lawrence, Ryan McCartan, Will Meyers, Wonu Ogunfowora, David Rossmer, Alysha Umphress and Kaleb Wells.

In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This deliciously dark new musical comedy, based on the cult film (and the bard's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203-and dropping), where a burger-joint manager and his wife cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.

Photo Credit: Nina Goodheart





