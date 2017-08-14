Photo Flash: First Look at Lora Lee Gayer and Jeff McCarthy in A LEGENDARY ROMANCE at Williamstown Theatre Festival

Williamstown Theatre Festival presents its third Main Stage production of the 2017 season, the new musical A Legendary Romance, running now through August 20. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Lonny Price directs an intimate new musical by composer/lyricist Geoff Morrow and book writer Timothy Prager that delivers us to the intersection of loyalty, love, and ambition. Back in 1950, film producer Joseph Lindy (Jeff McCarthy) was on top of the world, making hit after hit with the love of his life and leading lady, Billie Hathaway (Lora Lee Gayer).

Nearly four decades later, retired and forgotten, he must approve for release a version of his abandoned, cinematic masterpiece - an autobiographical film now altered irrevocably by a young producer. Haunted by the choices he made years ago, Joseph's story hangs in the balance as he reconstructs the film, his memory, and, ultimately, his legacy. The cast also includes Jose-Maria Aguila, Roe Hartrampf, and Maurice Jones.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

