Photo Flash: First Look at James Snyder and Jessica GrovÃ© in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO will fill the Benedum Center with magic and wonder fit for all ages with Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, starring Broadway's Jessica Grové and James Snyder. See photos from the production below!

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST ran for a staggering 13 years and over 5,000 performances on Broadway. Now, Pittsburgh CLO brings this treasured story to life for a new generation, continuing the organization's commitment to providing young patrons the opportunity to enjoy live musical theater at home in Pittsburgh.

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, an international sensation that has played to over 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries! Based on the treasured Disney film, this Tony Award-winner stars your favorite characters, Belle, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth and more as they team up to teach the Beast the true meaning of kindness and love.

Featuring remarkable costumes and exciting effects, the stage production is unlike anything you've ever seen - complete with a score of beloved songs including "Be Our Guest," "Something There" and "Beauty and the Beast." According to Good Morning America, "you'll have the time of your life!"

Tickets are now available by phone at 412-456-6666, online at pittsburghCLO.org or by visiting the Box Office at Theater Square. Select half-price tickets for children 3-14 are sponsored by Giant Eagle, offering an affordable option for families to enjoy this timeless tale together.

Photo Credit: Archie Carpenter







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You