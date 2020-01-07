Photo Flash: First Look at Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack and Tony Yazbeck in FLYING OVER SUNSET
Lincoln Center Theater, under the direction of André Bishop is producing the new musical FLYING OVER SUNSET during its 2019-2020 season. FLYING OVER SUNSET, with a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, will feature choreography by Michelle Dorrance, and will begin previews March 12, 2020 and open on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck will head the cast.
Get a first look at photos of the cast below!
Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.
FLYING OVER SUNSET will have sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and casting by Telsey + Co, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack and Tony Yazbeck
