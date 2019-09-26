Photo Flash: First Look at FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME on Broadway!
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will begin previews on Friday, September 13 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street. For the first time on Broadway, this strictly limited engagement, produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny Steingart and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, will feature special guests at select performances that include Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Daveed Diggs, and Miranda.
A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme will open on Wednesday, October 2 and end its run on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will be one of the first phone-free experiences on Broadway. Upon arrival at the theater, guests will secure all phones, smart watches, etc. in a lockable Yondr pouchthat will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show. This is intended to create a truly memorable and personal experience. For more information, visit overyondr.com.
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."
Check out photos of the cast in action below!
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale, Ian Weinberger, Arthur Lewis, and Aneesa Folds
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger, and Chris Sullivan
Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, and Chris Sullivan
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Ashley Perez Flanagan, Anthony Veneziale, and Kaila Mullady
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Perez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley, and Arthur Lewis
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Perez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley, and Arthur Lewis
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley, and Arthur Lewis
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley, and Arthur Lewis
Chris Sullivan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, and Kurt Crowley
