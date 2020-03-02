Photo Flash: First Look at Derek McLane's Scenic Design For MJ THE MUSICAL; Full Creative Team Announced!

Click Here for More Articles on MJ

The complete creative team has been announced for the upcoming musical, MJ, on Broadway.

The creative team will feature Scenic Design by Tony and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe.

The creative team will also feature Musical Supervision by David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award recipient Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Jason Michael Webb.

Get a first look at one of Derek McLane's scenic design sketches for the show below!

Scenic designer McLane revealed, "The majority of the story is set inside a spacious, industrial dance rehearsal studio, but throughout the musical we find ourselves repeatedly transported into Michael's mind - his memories and his dreams. The alternating between dream sequences and reality gives us the chance to repeatedly surprise the audience."

Preview performances for MJ will begin on Monday, July 6th, with Opening Night set for Thursday, August 13th at 6:30 p.m., at the Neil Simon Theatre, New York City.

As previously announced, the cast of MJ will be lead by Ephraim Sykes, the Tony® and Grammy Award® nominee who has been cast to star as Michael Jackson, and will be joined by Grammy Award nominee Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, Gabriel Ruiz, Antoine L. Smith, Joey Sorge, Darius Barnes, Raymond Baynard, Coral Dolphin, John Edwards, Ayana George, Kali May Grinder, Apollo Levine, Ryan VanDenBoom, Lamont Walker II, Naomi C. Walley, and Zelig Williams.

MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling, and most iconic songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.



MJ scenic design sketch by Derek McLane





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You