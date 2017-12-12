Photo Flash: First Look at Charlie Stemp, Elaine Paige and More in DICK WHITTINGTON at the London Palladium

Qdos Entertainment's production of Dick Whittington runs at the London Palladium for five weeks over the Festive season, until Sunday 14 January 2018. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast, featuring Broadway-bound Charlie Stemp (Hello, Dolly!) in the title role, in action below!

The cast is led by Julian Clary (Spirit of the Bells), Elaine Paige (Queen Rat), Ashley Banjo (The Sultan) and Diversity (The Sultan's Special Advisors), Paul Zerdin (Idle Jack), Nigel Havers (Captain Nigel), Gary Wilmot (Sarah the Cook), Charlie Stemp (Dick Whittington), Emma Williams (Alice Fitzwarren) and Lukus Alexander (Eileen the Cat).

They are joined by ensemble members Lucy Banfield, Faye Best, Callum Clack, Matt Cox, Rachael Crocker, Lisa Darnell, Ivan de Freitas, Ross Finnie, Louis Gaunt, Diana Girbau, James-Lee Harris, Abigayle Honeywill, Kevin Jack, Jemima Loddy, Rebekah Lowings, James Paterson, Ollie Ramsdale, Sam Salter, Carrie Sutton, Edward Wade, Annie Wensak and Anna Woodside.

Dick Whittington is produced by Nick Thomas and Michael Harrison for Qdos Entertainment, the team behind last year's twice Olivier-nominated London Palladium production ofCinderella, which broke box office records for the highest grossing week in West End theatre history.

Dick Whittington is written by Alan McHugh, directed by Michael Harrison, choreographed by Karen Bruce with musical supervision and orchestrations by Gary Hind, lighting by Ben Cracknell, set designs by Ian Westbrook, 3D Creations, costumes byHugh Durrant, visual special effects by The Twins FX, projection design by Duncan McLean and sound design by Gareth Owen.

Photo Credit: Paul Coltas

