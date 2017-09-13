Photo Flash: First Look at BENNY AND JOON The Musical at The Old Globe

Sep. 13, 2017  

The world premiere of BENNY & JOON will run at The Old Globe Theatre through October 22. Based on the 1993 movie of the same name with a screenplay by Barry Berman and Lesley McNeil, BENNY & JOON follows the story of auto mechanic Benny, who is the only care taker of his eccentric sister Joon. Things become complicated when Sam, with his own take on the world, steps into the picture and turns everything upside down. BENNY & JOON explores what happens when you step outside of what you know, and take the leap toward love.

The cast features Hannah Elless as Joon, Andrew Samonsky as Benny, Bryce Pinkham as Sam, Colin Hanlon as Mike, January LaVoy as Ruthie, and Paolo Montalban as Larry. The cast also includes Natalie Toro, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Jake Millgard, and Katie Whalley Banville.

BENNY & JOON has a book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, direction by Jack Cummings III, choreography by Scott Rink, scenic and costume design by Dane Laffrey, lighting design by R. Lee Kennedy, sound design by Kai Harada, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and musical direction by J. Oconer Navarro.

Hannah Elless as Joon and Bryce Pinkham as Sam in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

Hannah Elless as Joon and Andrew Samonsky as Benny in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 - October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

Hannah Elless as Joon and Bryce Pinkham as Sam in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 - October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

(from left) Jason SweetTooth Williams as Video Store Owner and Bryce Pinkham as Sam in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

Bryce Pinkham as Sam and Hannah Elless as Joon in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

Andrew Samonsky as Benny and January LaVoy as Ruthie in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

(from left) January LaVoy as Ruthie, Andrew Samonsky as Benny, Bryce Pinkham as Sam, and Hannah Elless as Joon in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

(from left) January LaVoy as Ruthie, Andrew Samonsky as Benny, Bryce Pinkham as Sam, and Hannah Elless as Joon in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

(from left) Hannah Elless as Joon, Paolo Montalban as Larry, Andrew Samonsky as Benny, and Jason SweetTooth Williams as Waldo in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

The cast of Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

(from left) Hannah Elless as Joon, Bryce Pinkham as Sam, and Colin Hanlon as Mike in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

Bryce Pinkham as Sam in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

Hannah Elless as Joon in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

Andrew Samonsky as Benny in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

January LaVoy as Ruthie in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.




