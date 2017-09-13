Photo Flash: First Look at BENNY AND JOON The Musical at The Old Globe
The world premiere of BENNY & JOON will run at The Old Globe Theatre through October 22. Based on the 1993 movie of the same name with a screenplay by Barry Berman and Lesley McNeil, BENNY & JOON follows the story of auto mechanic Benny, who is the only care taker of his eccentric sister Joon. Things become complicated when Sam, with his own take on the world, steps into the picture and turns everything upside down. BENNY & JOON explores what happens when you step outside of what you know, and take the leap toward love.
The cast features Hannah Elless as Joon, Andrew Samonsky as Benny, Bryce Pinkham as Sam, Colin Hanlon as Mike, January LaVoy as Ruthie, and Paolo Montalban as Larry. The cast also includes Natalie Toro, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Jake Millgard, and Katie Whalley Banville.
BENNY & JOON has a book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, direction by Jack Cummings III, choreography by Scott Rink, scenic and costume design by Dane Laffrey, lighting design by R. Lee Kennedy, sound design by Kai Harada, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and musical direction by J. Oconer Navarro.
Hannah Elless as Joon and Bryce Pinkham as Sam in Benny & Joon, book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Jack Cummings III, running September 7 â€" October 22, 2017 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.
