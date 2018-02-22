Photo Flash: First Look at ADMISSIONS at Lincoln Center Theater

Ben Edelman, Andrew Garman, Jessica Hecht, Ann McDonough, and Sally Murphy feature in LCT's production of ADMISSIONS, a new play by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin. Check out the new production photos below!

ADMISSIONS will begin previews Thursday, February 15 and open on Monday, March 12 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

ADMISSIONS is a new play that explodes the ideals and contradictions of liberal white America. In ADMISSIONS, Sherri Rosen-Mason (to be played by Jessica Hecht) is head of the admissions department at The Hillcrest School, fighting to diversify the student body. And alongside her husband (Andrew Garman), the school's Headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son (Ben Edelman) sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results.

ADMISSIONS will have sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Mark Barton, and sound by Ryan Rumery.

