Photo Flash: First Look At Kate Baldwin, Bryce Pinkham And More In SUPERHERO At Second Stage

Get a first look at the world premiere of the new musical Superhero at Second Stage!

Before we can save the world, we have to save each other. From the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer of Next to Normal and the Tony Award-winning writer of Red comes a deeply human new musical about a fractured family, the mysterious stranger in apartment 4-B, and the unexpected hero who just might save the day.

The cast of Superhero features Kate Baldwin, Bryce Pinkham, And Kyle McArthur, As Well As Julia Abueva, Jake Levy, Salena Qureshi, Thom Sesma, And Nathaniel Stampley.

Directed by Jason Moore, SUPERHERO features a book by John Logan and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt. The full creative team includes musical staging by Lorin Latarro, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Brian Ronan, projection design by Tal Yarden, and illusion design by Chris Fisher.

SUPERHERO features orchestrations by Michael Starobin and Tom Kitt, music direction by Bryan Perri, music coordination by Michael Aarons, and casting by TELSEY + COMPANY.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

