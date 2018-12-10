ANASTASIA
Photo Flash: First Look At Cody Simpson In ANASTASIA On Broadway!

Dec. 10, 2018  

Australian recording artist Cody Simpson made his Broadway debut in Anastasia last as leading man "Dmitry." See all-new photos of Cody in the production below!

Cody Simpson burst onto the music scene in 2009 after being discovered and signed by Atlantic Records. He has gone on to release multiple records, tour with Justin Bieber, and created his new band, Cody Simpson & the Tide. Cody recently performed for the Queen of England at Buckingham Palace and spoke at the United Nations Ocean Conference as the UN Development Program's Ocean Advocate.

ANASTASIA opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company is also led by Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Vicki Lewis and Max von Essen.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade.

