Photo Flash: First Look At Anne L. Nathan In BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER

Get a first look at Anne L. Nathan in the title role in the new musical comedy Broadway Bounty Hunter, now playing its New York Premiere engagement Off-Broadway at Greenwich House Theater.

Anne steps into the shoes of the titular bounty hunter at Saturday matinees of the show, taking over for theatre veteran Annie Golden who plays the role at all other performances.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award Nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash", Be More Chill), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon Supervising Associate Director) the show is playing a limited engagement of ten weeks through Sunday, September 15.

Joining Nathan in the cast are Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Lazarus; Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar(Something Rotten!) as Mac Roundtree; Emily Borromeo (School of Rock) as Shiro Jin; Badia Farha (School of Rock) as Sienna; Jasmine Forsberg (Love In Hate Nation at Penn State) as Cortnie/Indigo; Omar Garibay (Ghost the Musical) as Spark Plug/Director; Jared Joseph (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Felipe; Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Claudine Machine/Janessa; and Emilie Battle (Dear Evan Hansen at Second Stage) and Ian Coulter-Buford (National Tour of After Midnight) as swings.

An electric musical comedy with an irresistible, soulful new score, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows down-on-her-luck actress Anne (Anne L. Nathan) who has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. The musical chronicles the journey of this woman of a certain age -from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America, and discovering her true badass identity along the way.

Anne L. Nathan has performed on Broadway in It Shoulda Been You, Once, Sunday in the Park With George, Chicago, Assassins, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Ragtime. Off-Broadway, her credits include Sundown Yellow Moon (Ars Nova/WP) Taming Of The Shrew (Delacorte) Once (NYTW), Wings (Second Stage), Music In The Air (Encores!) Road Show (The Public). Outside of New York, she has appeared in National Tours of Chicago(Carbonell Award), Les Misérables, and Aspects of Love, and regional productions at The McCarter, Barrington Stage, Kansas City Rep, The Huntington, George Street, La Jolla Playhouse, and The Citadel. Film & TV: You Must Be Joking, Sugar, Baby Mama, King of California, "Little America" , "Elementary", "The Good Wife," "Dirt," "Law & Order (SVU, Criminal Intent, Trial By Jury)," "Veronica Mars", "What I Like About You", "Submissions Only" www.AnneLNathan.com

