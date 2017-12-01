ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
Click Here for More Articles on ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Photo Flash: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Escapes to the Recording Studio for A Cast Album!

Dec. 1, 2017  

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, is coming to Broadway! The cast headed into the studio this week to record the show's official cast recording! Check out snapshots from the recording below!

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this rousing and refreshing new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by 2017 Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley(Come From Away, Memphis).

Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the water's warm and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all, and the locals get into the kind of trouble you can almost always sweet talk your way out of. Take a break from your troubles, make some new friends at the bar and kick back to the soothing sounds of the kettledrum. It doesn't get much better than this.

Photos by Michael Karns.

Photo Flash: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Escapes to the Recording Studio for A Cast Album!
Paul Alexander Nolan and Alison Luff at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)

Photo Flash: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Escapes to the Recording Studio for A Cast Album!
Lisa Howard at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)

Photo Flash: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Escapes to the Recording Studio for A Cast Album!
Rema Webb (closest), Lisa Howard, Eric Petersen, and Don Sparks at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)

Photo Flash: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Escapes to the Recording Studio for A Cast Album!
Tessa Alves, Tiffany Adeline Cole, Sara Andreas, Samantha Farrow, Marjorie Failoni, Angela Grovey

Photo Flash: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Escapes to the Recording Studio for A Cast Album!
Christopher Ashley and Chris Jahnke at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by MichaelKarns)

Photo Flash: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Escapes to the Recording Studio for A Cast Album!
Paul Alexander Nolan at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)

Photo Flash: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Escapes to the Recording Studio for A Cast Album!
Eric Petersen at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • BroadwayWorld Teams with Charity Network to Launch Charity Corner!
  • Raul Esparza, Ramin Karimloo, Ruthie Ann Miles and Karen Olivo to Star in Revamped CHESS at the Kennedy Center
  • Angela Lansbury Says Women 'Must Sometimes Take Blame' for Harassment
  • Mayor Bill de Blasio Repeals Cabaret Law to Allow Dancing at NYC Bars & Restaurants
  • Disney's Live-Action MULAN Remake Finds Its Leading Lady!
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga, Alex Newell and More 'Waiting for Life' in Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com