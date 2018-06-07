Photo Flash: Chukwudi Iwuji Leads the Shakespeare in the Park Company of OTHELLO

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of OTHELLO is currently running at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park through Sunday, June 24. Get a first look at the production below!

OTHELLO is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The complete cast of OTHELLO features Peter Jay Fernandez (Duke of Venice); Motell Foster (Roderigo); Andrew Hovelson (Lodovico); Chukwudi Iwuji (Othello); David Kenner (Ensemble); Heather Lind (Desdemona); Tim Nicolai (Ensemble); Flor De Liz Perez (Bianca); Miguel Perez (Brabantio);Thomas Schall (Montano); Caroline Siewert (Ensemble); Corey Stoll (Iago); Babak Tafti (Cassio); Peter Van Wagner (Gratiano); and Alison Wright(Emilia). The non-equity ensemble will feature Kevin Rico Angulo, Christopher Cassarino, Lily Santiago, and Allen Tedder.

Set amid war and palace intrigue in the 17th-century Mediterranean, this classic drama about a noble Black Venetian general whose marriage is sabotaged by theater's most infamous villain, Iago, remains Shakespeare's most urgent and relevant tragedy today. A lush, romantic vision gives way to the violent tangle of love and jealousy, race and revenge in this must-see production of Shakespeare's great tragedy, OTHELLO.

OTHELLO features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Jessica Paz, hair and wig design by Matthew B. Armentrout, music composition by Derek Wieland, fight direction by Thomas Schall, and movement direction by Adesola Osakalumi.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

