Photo Flash: Chita Rivera Visits Pal Patti LuPone Backstage At COMPANY!

Feb. 6, 2019  

Two legends met up in a London backstage this evening, after Chita Rivera paid a visit to pal Patti LuPone following a performance of Company at the Gielgud Theatre.

Chita is in town this week to perform two solo shows at Cadogan Hall in London this Sunday.

See a photo of their visit below!

Marianne Elliott directs Stephen Sondheimand George Furth's legendary musical comedy about life, love and marriage, with performances at the West End's Gielgud Theatre until 30th March 2019.

The critically acclaimed hit musical of 2018 begins at Bobbie's (Rosalie Craig) 35th birthday party with all her friends wondering why she isn't married, why she can't find the right man and why she can't settle down and have a family.

