Photo Flash: Check Out More Photos of Gillian Anderson and Lily James in ALL ABOUT EVE

Below, check out more photos of Gillian Anderson and Lily James in the world premiere of Ivo van Hove's highly anticipated stage adaptation of the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film All About Eve.

Emmy Award-winner Gillian Anderson returns to the stage alongside Lily James in the titular role. BAFTA Award-winner Monica Dolan will play Karen alongside Ian Drysdale as Max Fabian, Tsion Habte as Phoebe, Jessie Mei Li as Claudia Casswell, Julian Ovenden as Bill, Sheila Reid as Birdie, Rhashan Stone as Lloyd, Stanley Townsend as Addison DeWitt and Pianist Philip Voyzey.

Merric Boyd, Fejiro Emasiobi, Charles Hagerty, Chanelle Modi, Stuart Nunn, Phillipa Peak, Grace Stone and Michael Warburton complete the Ensemble.

Ivo van Hove's direction is accompanied by set and lighting design from Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D'Huys and music from double Mercury Prize-winning recording artist PJ Harvey, alongside Tom Gibbons' sound design. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG. Performances run from 2nd February at the West End's Noël Coward Theatre.

"Fasten your seat belts. It's going to be a bumpy night."

Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there's Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know All About Eve...don't you...?

Ivo van Hove directs Gillian Anderson and Lily James in his new adaptation of All About Eve, a razor-sharp, unsettling exposé of the eternal obsession at the heart of show-business. Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

Throughout the run of All About Eve, over 20,000 tickets will be offered at £25 or under. Audiences can also access front row seats through the Today Tix Front Row Lottery at the same price.

