Photo Flash: Cast and Creatives of BEETLEJUICE, MOULIN ROUGE!, AMERICAN UTOPIA, and More Celebrate Alex Timbers

Last night, the producers of the Broadway hits Beetlejuice, David Byrne's American Utopia and Moulin Rouge! The Musical hosted a special celebration in honor of director Alex Timbers. The evening brought together many producers, collaborators and artists that Alex has worked with throughout his career.

The event commemorated Timbers having the rare distinction of being associated with three Broadway productions, running simultaneously in the same season.

Special guests included William Ivey Long, David Byrne, Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler, John Mulaney, Jordan Roth, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and more!

Check out photos from the evening below!





