Photo Flash: Cast and Creatives of BEETLEJUICE, MOULIN ROUGE!, AMERICAN UTOPIA, and More Celebrate Alex Timbers
Last night, the producers of the Broadway hits Beetlejuice, David Byrne's American Utopia and Moulin Rouge! The Musical hosted a special celebration in honor of director Alex Timbers. The evening brought together many producers, collaborators and artists that Alex has worked with throughout his career.
The event commemorated Timbers having the rare distinction of being associated with three Broadway productions, running simultaneously in the same season.
Special guests included William Ivey Long, David Byrne, Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler, John Mulaney, Jordan Roth, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and more!
Check out photos from the evening below!
Photo Credit: Alex Carmen
Patrick Catullo, Alex Timbers, Carmen Pavlovic and Bill Damaschke
Alex Timbers and William Ivey Long
Alex Timbers and William Ivey Long
Charlotte St. Martin, Alex Timbers and Robert E. Wankel
Lynn Ahrens, Alex Timbers and Stephen Flaherty
Alex Timbers and Celia Keenan-Bolger
Alex Timbers and Leslie Kritzer
Alex Timbers, Nadia Quinn and Greg Hildreth
Bill Damaschke, Sonya Tayeh and Alex Timbers
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Kristine Nielsen, and Alex Timbers
Justin Levine and Alex Timbers
Nadia Quinn, Justin Levine and David Byrne
Alex Timbers and Kelly Devine
Alex Timbers with Carmen Pavlovic
Kevin Del Aguila, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Carson Elrod, Nadia Quinn
Alex Timbers with his mother Joan Timbers
