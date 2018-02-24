Photo Flash: Carolee Carmello's Final Saturday in SWEENEY TODD, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, Carolee Carmello gets sentimental over her final SIP. Check out more of this week's Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Anastasia (Broadway): @maxizpad Stopping to smell the roses today. __________ #SIP #saturday #intermission #gleb #roses #backstage #bts #dressingroom #flowers #instarose #broadhurst #iphone #portraitmode #stpetersburg #anastasia #anastasiamusical #onceuponadecember #journeytothepast #curls #uniform



Sweeney Todd (Off-Broadway): @caroleecarmello My last #SIP @sweeneytoddnyc I will miss these faces! Beautiful at ANY angle! @jmlyles1 @realhughpanaro @erynlecroy @michaelleslie3887 @stacie_bono @jaykeboid @jrrapson



Wicked (Broadway): @jrittercritter It's all right..cuz I'm SAVED by the Be-e-ellllll: The Shiz Class. Lucky to be doing two shows today with this crazy crew!!!! #blackandwhite #wickedbroadway #sip #ozdust



The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Regional): @bella.gil #SIP with Durdles! we have two more shows left of DROOD!!! Tonight & tomorrow matinee! Tickets are in my bio! PLEASE come out! #allnatural #RosaForMurderer



Mamma Mia! (Regional): @paytonmeetsworld The cast of Theatre Winter Havenâ€™s Mamma Mia serving up some awkward prom pic vibes for our #saturdayintermissionpic #sip #mammamia #herewegoagain @officialbroadwayworld



Company (Regional): @thestudiotheatretds Squeeze 14 people in a corner for a #SaturdayIntermissionPic ??? Of course! Happy Saturday from the Cast of Company! . . . #saturdayintermissionpic #SIP #JLMTakeover #thevillagesfl #Thestudiotheatretds



Million Dollar Quartet (Regional): @alyssabirrer Cabaret Edition of MDQ #MDQOCT #MillionDollarQuartet #oregoncabaret #oregoncabarettheatre #johnnycash #lizapose #holdit #legs #SIP #THREE @hopefulcasesmusic @oregoncabaret