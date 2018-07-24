Photo Flash: Carolee Carmello Stars as Mama Rose in GYPSY at Broadway at Music Circus

Jul. 24, 2018  

The 2018 Broadway At Music Circus season continues with Gypsy, one of musical theater's most acclaimed and enduring works. Check out Broadway's Carolee Carmello and the cast in action below!

This landmark show, with a celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim, is based on the life of burlesque queen Gypsy Rose Lee. A singularly-focused mother takes her daughters on a cross-country adventure in pursuit of fame and fortune on the dying Vaudeville circuit.

Broadway veteran and multi-Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello will be taking on the role of the indomitable Mama Rose. Carmello most recently appeared as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at Barrow Street Theatre.

Her extensive Broadway credits include originating the roles of Mae Tuck in Tuck Everlasting, Aimee Semple McPherson in Scandalous the Musical, Mrs. du Maurier in Finding Neverland, and Lucille Frank in Parade as well as appearing on Broadway in Sister Act, The Addams Family, Mamma Mia!, Lestat, Falsettos, 1776 and more.

The Director for Gypsy is Glenn Casale; Choreographer is John MacInnis; Musical Director is Craig Barna.

Tickets for Gypsy start at $45 and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at www.Tickets.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento. Evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday, July 24 - 28, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, July 26 and Saturday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 29 at 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySacramento.com.

Photo Credit: Charr Crail.

Chelsea Turbin with Caroline the Cow
Chelsea Turbin with Caroline the Cow

KC Fredericks, David Hess, Carolee Carmello, Chelsea Turbin and Cory Lingner
KC Fredericks, David Hess, Carolee Carmello, Chelsea Turbin and Cory Lingner

Company of GYPSY
Company of GYPSY

Keely Beirne and the Company of GYPSY
Keely Beirne and the Company of GYPSY

Carolee Carmello
Carolee Carmello

Carolee Carmello
Carolee Carmello

Carolee Carmello, Kylie Standley and Ron Wisniski
Carolee Carmello, Kylie Standley and Ron Wisniski

Austen Danielle Bohmer
Austen Danielle Bohmer

Carolee Carmello and David Hess
Carolee Carmello and David Hess

David Hess and Carolee Carmello
David Hess and Carolee Carmello

Austen Danielle Bohmer and Chelsea Turbin
Austen Danielle Bohmer and Chelsea Turbin

Cory Lingner
Cory Lingner

David Hess, Carolee Carmello and Austen Danielle Bohmer
David Hess, Carolee Carmello and Austen Danielle Bohmer

Deidre Goodwin
Deidre Goodwin

Carolee Carmello
Carolee Carmello

Austen Danielle Bohmer and Carolee Carmello
Austen Danielle Bohmer and Carolee Carmello

Austen Danielle Bohmer
Austen Danielle Bohmer

Carolee Carmello
Carolee Carmello

David Hess, Cory Lingner, KC Fredericks, Jeff Greenberg, Jordan Beall, Cameron Edris, Carolee Carmello and Chelsea Turbin
David Hess, Cory Lingner, KC Fredericks, Jeff Greenberg, Jordan Beall, Cameron Edris, Carolee Carmello and Chelsea Turbin

Jacquelyn Piro Donovan
Jacquelyn Piro Donovan

Austen Danielle Bohmer
Austen Danielle Bohmer

David Hess and Austen Danielle Bohmer
David Hess and Austen Danielle Bohmer

Mia Fisher and Kylie Standley
Mia Fisher and Kylie Standley

Amy Bodnar
Amy Bodnar

KC Fredericks, Ron Wisniski, Mia Fisher, Kylie Standley, Michael Stark, Josh Davis, Lyrics Fernandes and Cooper Miller
KC Fredericks, Ron Wisniski, Mia Fisher, Kylie Standley, Michael Stark, Josh Davis, Lyrics Fernandes and Cooper Miller



